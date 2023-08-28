Left Menu

Housing.com ties up with BOXX to provide insurance plan to protect customers from cyber fraud

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:10 IST
Housing.com ties up with BOXX to provide insurance plan to protect customers from cyber fraud
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate portal Housing.com on Monday said it has tied up with global insurtech player BOXX to offer cyber security plan for protecting its customers from digital fraud.

This collaboration aims to provide digital security for Indian homebuyers by introducing the comprehensive 'Cyber Protect' plan.

''With support from BOXX and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, the plan empowers customers to safeguard their digital lives and secure them against digital fraud -- all for an affordable monthly premium of just Rs 199,'' Housing.com said in a statement.

This added safeguard protects financial transactions and contributes to an overall secure online environment.

Established in 2012 and later acquired by REA India in 2017, Housing.com is a prop-tech platform for homeowners, home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. New homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces, and co-living spaces are listed on its platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023