Jio promises AI to everyone, everwhere and we shall deliver, says Mukesh Ambani; outlines mega AI push

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:19 IST
Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Image Credit: ANI
Jio Platforms is keen to lead efforts in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, delivering the benefit of this new-age technology to Indian citizens, businesses and government, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday promising ''AI to everyone, everwhere''.

Terming Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the most exciting frontier of growth for Jio, Ambani outlined ambitious plans on this front at the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries.

Ambani pledged the company's commitment to create up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both cloud and edge locations, while adopting sustainable practices and greener future.

A global AI revolution is reshaping the world and intelligent applications will redefine and revolutionise industries, economies, and even daily life, sooner than expected, the RIL top honcho said.

To stay globally competitive, India must harness AI for innovation, growth, and national prosperity, he asserted.

''Here is my promise to our countrymen. Seven years ago, Jio promised broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere. We have delivered. Today Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere. And we shall deliver,'' he vowed.

Within the RIL group, talent pool and capabilities are being augmented to swiftly assimilate the latest global innovations in AI, especially the recent advances in generative AI.

''Looking ahead, Jio Platforms wants to lead the effort in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, thereby delivering the benefit of AI to Indian citizens, businesses and government alike,'' he said.

India has the scale, the data, and the talent, Ambani noted.

''But we also need digital infrastructure in India that can handle AI's immense computational demands. As this sector expands, we stand committed to create up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both cloud and edge locations...Over the next five years, we plan to shift most of our energy footprint in connectivity and digital services to green energy, which is not just eco-friendly but also lower cost,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

