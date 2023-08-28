India's first space-based observatory to study the sun to be launched on Sept 2 - space agency
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
India's first space-based observatory to study the sun will be launched on Sept. 2, the country's space agency said on Monday in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The announcement comes days after India became the first country to land a spacecraft on the unexplored south pole of the moon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement