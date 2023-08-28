Left Menu

Schaeffler India to fully acquire auto spare parts platform Koovers for Rs 142.4 cr

It had clocked revenue of Rs 77.7 crore in 2022-23 and supplies to over 7,000-plus workshops and has a portfolio of around 1.8 million parts from various manufacturers.After the acquisition, the platform will continue to operate under the Koovers brand name, Schaeffler India said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:40 IST
Schaeffler India to fully acquire auto spare parts platform Koovers for Rs 142.4 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Schaeffler India Ltd on Monday said it will fully acquire KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions Pvt Ltd, an automotive aftermarket spare parts platform, for Rs 142.4 crore.

Bengaluru-based KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions, which operates under the brand Koovers, offers spare parts solutions to Indian aftermarket workshops via a B-to-B e-commerce platform.

''This acquisition presents an ideal synergy for Schaeffler's future after sales activities in India. It will be a key enabler for the aftermarket ecosystem, including distribution partners and help to play an important role in the fast growing and evolving aftermarket digital landscape,'' Schaeffler India said in a statement.

Under the share purchase agreement, Schaeffler India will acquire 100 per cent shares of KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions for a consideration of approximately Rs 142.4 crore, it added.

''The transaction would be completed in the third quarter of CY 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. This acquisition will be fully funded by own cash generation,'' the company said.

Schaeffler India Managing Director and CEO Harsha Kadam said, ''This will be a strategic step to maximise value creation through our repair solutions for all customers. Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket's ambition has always been to simplify workshop operations with plug-and-play products and solutions while building consumer connect.'' Koovers CEO and Co-founder Sandeep Begur Sheshadri said, ''Koovers will expand its market coverage and depth, as well as extend its product portfolio across the automotive aftermarket under the ownership of Schaeffler India.'' Schaeffler's automotive aftermarket division supplies components and holistic repair solutions for the automobile spare parts business worldwide. It supports garages in complex repairs and at the same time contributes to extending the operating life of vehicles.

On the other hand, founded in 2015, Koovers has established a B-to-B e-commerce platform offering spare parts solutions to aftermarket workshops in India. It had clocked revenue of Rs 77.7 crore in 2022-23 and supplies to over 7,000-plus workshops and has a portfolio of around 1.8 million parts from various manufacturers.

After the acquisition, the platform will continue to operate under the Koovers brand name, Schaeffler India said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023