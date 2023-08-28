Stäubli opens USD 15 million facility in Bengaluru to expand footprint in India

Global industrial and mechatronic solution provider Stäubli, has opened a USD 15 million facility in Bengaluru. The 25,000 sq. ft office strengthens Stäubli's presence in the region, a company statement said on Monday. The new facility represents three Divisions – Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors and Robotics – and houses a product showcase/ demonstration area, training rooms for customers and employees, a warehouse, and a service centre. Gurupad Bhat, Managing Director, Stäubli Tec Systems India, said ''This facility will help us collaborate closely with stakeholders to fast-track our localisation efforts and strengthen local engineering capabilities to increase the Stäubli footprint in India.'' With a focus on industries such as Railway, Automotive, Pharma and Power, Switzerland-headquartered Stäubli has four dedicated divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile.

