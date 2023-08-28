Stäubli opens USD 15 million facility in Bengaluru to expand footprint in India
Global industrial and mechatronic solution provider Stubli, has opened a USD 15 million facility in Bengaluru. The new facility represents three Divisions Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors and Robotics and houses a product showcase demonstration area, training rooms for customers and employees, a warehouse, and a service centre.
Global industrial and mechatronic solution provider Stäubli, has opened a USD 15 million facility in Bengaluru. The 25,000 sq. ft office strengthens Stäubli's presence in the region, a company statement said on Monday. The new facility represents three Divisions – Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors and Robotics – and houses a product showcase/ demonstration area, training rooms for customers and employees, a warehouse, and a service centre. Gurupad Bhat, Managing Director, Stäubli Tec Systems India, said ''This facility will help us collaborate closely with stakeholders to fast-track our localisation efforts and strengthen local engineering capabilities to increase the Stäubli footprint in India.'' With a focus on industries such as Railway, Automotive, Pharma and Power, Switzerland-headquartered Stäubli has four dedicated divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Train runs over RPF jawan at Kasara railway station
SC permits mentioning of plea before Allahabad HC CJ against Railways’ demolition drive in Mathura
Coal Ministry undertakes railway projects costing Rs. 26000 Cr to develop multimodal connectivity
Mumbai: Western Railway to convert 49 suburban local train services to 15-coach from August 15
Latvia could begin Ukrainian grain exports in autumn -Latvian Railways