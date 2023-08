BRIEF-Danaher To Acquire Abcam For A Total Enterprise Value Of About $5.7 Billion

Abcam PLC: * DANAHER TO ACQUIRE ABCAM

* ABCAM PLC: PROPOSED DEAL FOR $24.00 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR A TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.7 BILLION * ABCAM PLC - DANAHER EXPECTS TO FUND ACQUISITION USING CASH ON HAND AND PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF COMMERCIAL PAPER

* ABCAM PLC: ABCAM IS EXPECTED TO OPERATE AS A STANDALONE OPERATING COMPANY AND BRAND WITHIN DANAHER'S LIFE SCIENCES SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

