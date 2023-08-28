Apollo to expand connected care initiative

Apollo Group on Monday said it will expand its connected care programme across the country.

Apollo Connect aims to create the largest connected healthcare ecosystem in the country, empowering hospitals and nursing homes across metros and non-metros to offer holistic and superior patient care, the healthcare major said in a statement.

Through this programme, Apollo's partner hospitals will be able to enhance the services they offer patients, achieve superior clinical outcomes, improve patient retention, save costs and strengthen business performance, it added.

Apollo Connect has rolled out services like eICU, diagnostics, surgical consultations, remote monitoring, clinical and quality training as well as accreditation support across India.

''As care providers, it is imperative for us to collaborate and support each other to ensure no sick person goes untreated for lack of access to quality care,'' Apollo Founder and Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

Apollo Connect brings healthcare providers on one platform to provide superior care and keep patients closer to home, he added.

For the past two years, Apollo has been piloting Apollo Connect with specialty hospitals and nursing homes.

