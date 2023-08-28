Chandrayaan-3 rover comes across crater on Lunar surface, commanded to retrace path
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:57 IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' was commanded to retrace its path after it came across a crater just metres ahead of its location on the lunar surface, ISRO said on Monday.
It's now safely heading on a new path, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a social media post.
ISRO said that on August 27 the rover came across a four-metre diameter crater which was three metres ahead of its location. ''The rover was commanded to retrace the path,'' it added, following which it is headed on a new path.
