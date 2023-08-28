Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3 rover comes across crater on Lunar surface, commanded to retrace path

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' came across a four-metre diameter crater just ahead of its location on the lunar surface before it was commanded to retrace its path, ISRO said on Monday.

It is now safely heading on a new path, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a social media post.

ISRO said that on August 27 the rover came across the crater which was three metres ahead of its location. ''The rover was commanded to retrace the path,'' it added, following which it is headed on a new path.

