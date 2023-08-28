Left Menu

Staubli opens USD 15-million facility in Bengaluru

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Global industrial and mechatronic solution provider Staubli on Monday announced the opening of a USD 15-million facility for electrical and fluid connectors as well as robotics in Bengaluru.

With over 100 employees, the expansion demonstrates Staubli's efforts towards local job creation and economic development as the company aims for double-digit growth in its Indian operations, Staubli said in a statement.

It also houses training rooms for customers and employees, a warehouse, and a service centre, among others, bringing together functions such as engineering, sales, and customer services to streamline operations for better efficiency, the company said.

''This facility will help us collaborate closely with stakeholders to fast-track our localisation efforts and strengthen local engineering capabilities to increase the Stäubli footprint in India,'' said Gurupad Bhat, Managing Director, Staubli Tec Systems India.

With a focus on industries such as railway, automotive, pharma and power, the Swiss firm has dedicated divisions of electrical and fluid connectors, robotics and textiles.

The 25,000-square feet office strengthens Staubli's presence in the region, emphasising its commitment to nurturing growth and innovation in India, it said.

The company is dedicated to creating solutions that fit India's unique demands, it said, adding, ''India is poised to be the next growth engine for the Stäubli Group and with this expansion, it aims for double-digit growth in its Indian operations''.

''We recognise the boundless potential that India offers to our business. Strengthening our local engineering and manufacturing capabilities underscores our commitment to India's growth and our valued partners,'' said Gerald Vogt, Global Chief Executive Officer at Staubli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

