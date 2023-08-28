HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Left Menu

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 1504 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature hovering around 23 degree Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit) Defending champion Iga Swiatek is in action against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson on Monday and world number two Novak Djokovic takes on Alexandre Mueller of France.

READ MORE: Djokovic and Alcaraz show could be Big Apple hit

Swiatek recharges for U.S. Open defence with Sabalenka hot on her heels Djokovic savouring the moment after past US Open disappointment

Alcaraz primed for U.S. Open defence as Djokovic rivalry grows Holder Swiatek faces U.S. Open test with top ranking under threat

Medvedev on a mission to play disruptor at US Open Pegula, Gauff lead American women's hopes at U.S. Open

Tunisia's Jabeur still on mission to capture first Grand Slam Wozniacki living in the moment at U.S. Open in career comeback

Five top contenders for the US Open men's crown Five top contenders for the US Open women's crown

US Open order of play on Monday

