HCLTech inks pact with Cloud Software Group for TIBCO solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 22:30 IST
IT services company HCLTech on Monday announced the signing of a 'preferred professional services' agreement with Cloud Software Group to help implement, upgrade and provide services for all TIBCO products for global enterprise customers.

Nearly 400 professional services employees from Cloud Software Group with expertise in TIBCO products will transition to HCLTech, bringing their domain knowledge to serve ongoing customer relationships and scale up HCLTech's existing TIBCO Center of Excellence.

Announcing the agreement, an HCLTech release said the partnership will help drive better value for end customers leveraging TIBCO products to further accelerate their data-driven digital transformation.

Cloud Software Group provides enterprise with mission-critical software through its key brands, including TIBCO, Citrix, NetScaler, Spotfire, XenServer, ShareFile, and Jaspersoft.

Cloud Software Group's TIBCO customers will have access to enhanced digital transformation capabilities through HCLTech's technology offerings and consulting expertise across digital, cloud, automation, engineering and process optimisation.

The addition of TIBCO products will further boost HCLTech's professional services portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

