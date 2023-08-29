US Senate leader to host Musk, Zuckerberg at AI forum -Axios

Left Menu

Schumer previously hinted at the forum in June, indicating that it would "lay down a new foundation for AI policy." "We need the best of the best sitting at the table: the top AI developers, executives, scientists, advocates, community leaders, workers, national security experts - all together in one room, doing years of work in a matter of month," Schumer has said, according to the Senate Democrats' website.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2023 03:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 02:58 IST
File Photo Image Credit: : Twitter (@chuckschumer)
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will host tech leaders including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai at an artificial intelligence forum on Sept. 13, Axios reported on Monday, citing sources.

The closed-door forum, which is expected to last two to three hours, will also feature OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, according to Axios. Schumer previously hinted at the forum in June, indicating that it would "lay down a new foundation for AI policy."

"We need the best of the best sitting at the table: the top AI developers, executives, scientists, advocates, community leaders, workers, national security experts - all together in one room, doing years of work in a matter of month," Schumer has said, according to the Senate Democrats' website.

