Social media platform X down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2023 05:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 05:13 IST
Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, said there were more than 17,000 reports of outages, as of 19:24 ET (23:24 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

