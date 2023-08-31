SaaS-based logistics platform ShipEase has raised USD 1 million (around Rs 8.26 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures for team expansion, product development and improving the technology, among others.

The platform helps D2C brands and SME e-tailers in making their supply chain efficient besides offering automated shipping services through over 28,000 pin codes, according to a statement.

''Logistics play a pivotal role, especially for D2C brands as managing the supply chain is one of the biggest cost heads. For new and emerging brands, to build their own supply chain pan India, is a multi-crore commitment,'' said Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner, Inflection Point Ventures.

The company caters to 2,000 clients with over 3.5 lakh shipments per month.

*** Eicher Trucks and Buses delivers first 5.5-ton e-truck Eicher Pro 2055 EV to Safexpress * Eicher Trucks and Buses on Thursday delivered its first 5.5 tons electric truck Eicher Pro 2055 EV to logistics operator Safexpress, the company said in a statement.

This was also the 100th truck delivered by the company to Safexpress in this fiscal, Eicher Trucks and Buses, which is a division of VE Commercial Vehicles, said.

VECV has today delivered the 100th Eicher truck to Safexpress in this fiscal besides introducing India's first 5.5-ton GVW electric truck to them, Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO at VECV, said.

*** Augment forms strategic partnership with leading brands * Gold platform Augmont on Thursday announced its strategic partnerships with brands like Home Credit, Kalyan Jewellers, PNG, ONeCode, and EbixCash to promote Digital Gold as a product.

''These strategic alliances aim to provide a platform that allows consumers to choose the amount they want to invest in Digital Gold and encourage customers to save in Digital Gold consistently,'' Augmont director Sachin Kothari said in a statement.

Digital gold is an investment that monitors the price of physical gold and is a more cost-effective way to purchase the yellow metal.

It enables customers to buy and sell international-quality gold at market-linked prices in real-time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)