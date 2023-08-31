Left Menu

ServiceNow ties up with FutureSkills Prime to impart digital skills training

Digital workflow company ServiceNow India on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with FutureSkills Prime, a MeitY Nasscom digital skilling initiative, to train 5,000 people from across the country in new digital skills. We are pleased to collaborate with ServiceNow as their vision fits into FutureSkills Prime vision of transforming India into a digital global talent hub.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 19:39 IST
Digital workflow company ServiceNow India on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with FutureSkills Prime, a MeitY Nasscom digital skilling initiative, to train 5,000 people from across the country in new digital skills. The partnership aims to build careers across ServiceNow's fast-growing network with a global focus to skill one million people by the end of 2024, ServiceNow said in a statement. This initiative furthers the government's efforts to develop India as a global talent hub and will launch with two entry-level on-demand ServiceNow courses for all learners free of cost. ''We are pleased to collaborate with ServiceNow as their vision fits into FutureSkills Prime vision of transforming India into a digital global talent hub. This collaboration brings two of their industry relevant courses to 1.3 million FutureSkills Prime learners,'' SSC Nasscom CEO Kirti Seth said.

