Vodafone and Samsung kick-start mass installation of Open RAN across UK

Vodafone and Samsung have started the mass installation of Open RAN across the operator's 2,500 mobile sites in Wales and the South-West of England using the latter's virtualized RAN (vRAN) software and Open RAN radio solutions, replacing legacy solutions.

This is the largest Open RAN rollout in the U.K. Samsung also supported the installation of Open RAN in Vodafone's Exmouth and Torquay network in December 2022.

Commenting on this development, Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer, Vodafone UK, said, "Vodafone has been at the forefront of Open RAN innovation and we are excited to kick-off the mass installation of Open RAN, working together with Samsung Networks and the rest of our ecosystem. After rounds of testing and validation, we are well prepared to embark on this new phase in our Open RAN expansion, and look forward to opening up a new world of possibilities that will transform customer experiences."

Samsung is supporting Vodafone by providing its vRAN software that supports Multi-RAT (multiple radio access technology), across 4G and 5G, and its O-RAN compliant radios in the low- and mid-bands, including its Massive MIMO radios. Samsung's 64T64R Massive MIMO radios are fully integrated into Open RAN.

"Now we are witnessing how innovative technologies like Open RAN and vRAN can further bolster 5G capabilities, creating new paths and possibilities for network evolution. Following this historic milestone in Europe, we will continue working together with Vodafone to take their Open RAN networks to new heights,"said Junehee Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.