Stable OxygenOS 14 to launch globally on September 25, OnePlus confirms

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 31-08-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 21:49 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus' latest operating system, OxygenOS 14, will launch globally on September 25, 2023, the company announced on Thursday. Based on Android 14, the latest software version will introduce a range of exciting features for enhanced user experiences.

A bunch of OnePlus smartphones including the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Nord 3, and OnePlus 11R, are currently running the OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing Program, with the OnePlus 10 Pro soon to follow.

"With the release of OxygenOS 14, we continue to move forward and reach upwards by pushing boundaries, embracing change, and delivering exceptional software experiences that resonate with you. We can’t wait for you to try it starting September 25," OnePlus wrote in a post on the Community page.

In addition to announcing the release date for the stable version of OxygenOS 14, OnePlus has revealed its new proprietary performance platform - called the Trinity Engine - that it says will unleash the full potential of OnePlus smartphones. The engine packs six cutting-edge technologies that ensure a versatile, fast, and smooth experience during multi-tasking, intensive mobile gaming, and long-term usage.

  • CPU Vitalization
  • RAM Vitalization
  • ROM Vitalization
  • HyperBoost
  • HyperTouch
  • HyperRendering

"The Trinity Engine addresses industry-wide challenges in pursuing higher power consumption efficiency, better multi-tasking capability, and more enduring fast and smooth experience," OnePlus said.

