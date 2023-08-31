Left Menu

UPI transactions cross 10 bn mark in August

Unified Payments Interface UPI transactions crossed 10 billion mark in August, the National Payments Corporation of India NPCI said on Thursday.NPCI is an umbrella organisation for all retail payment systems in India. In value terms, the transaction had totalled Rs 15,18,456.4 crore.The number of UPI transactions in July was 9.96 billion 996.4 crore, up from 9.33 billion in June.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 21:51 IST
UPI transactions cross 10 bn mark in August
  • Country:
  • India

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions crossed 10 billion mark in August, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Thursday.

NPCI is an umbrella organisation for all retail payment systems in India. UPI is used for immediate money transfer through mobile devices round the clock. ''Drumroll please! UPI has just shattered records with an astonishing 10 billion plus transactions. Join us in celebrating this incredible milestone and the power of digital payments. Let's keep the momentum going and continue to revolutionize the way we make transactions with UPI!,'' NPCI said on X, formerly known as Twitter. According to the NPCI data, the UPI transactions on August 30 stood at 10.24 billion. In value terms, the transaction had totalled Rs 15,18,456.4 crore.

The number of UPI transactions in July was 9.96 billion (996.4 crore), up from 9.33 billion in June. In value terms, the transactions totalled Rs 15,33,645.20 crore. UPI (Unified Payment Interface) is an instant payment system that allows users to instantly transfer money to any bank account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023