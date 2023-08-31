Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 23:14 IST
Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT): 1730 SINNER EASES PAST SONEGO, DRAPER THROUGH

Sixth seed Jannik Sinner earned a comfortable 6-4 6-2 6-4 win over Lorenzo Sonego in an all-Italian second-round clash. Briton Jack Draper upset 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-2 6-4 7-5 to reach the third round.

1510 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under mostly cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz continues his title defence with a second round match against South Africa's Lloyd Harris and second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Jodie Burrage of Britain.

