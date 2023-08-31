HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT): 1730 SINNER EASES PAST SONEGO, DRAPER THROUGH

Sixth seed Jannik Sinner earned a comfortable 6-4 6-2 6-4 win over Lorenzo Sonego in an all-Italian second-round clash. Briton Jack Draper upset 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-2 6-4 7-5 to reach the third round.

READ MORE Djokovic, Swiatek advance before China's Zhang shocks Ruud at US Open

Beaten Ruud says China's Zhang can be a threat for years Wozniacki's US Open return continues with Kvitova upset

Fritz, Gauff lead American charge at US Open China's Zhang stuns Ruud for first top-five victory

'Not good enough': Tsitsipas makes no excuses in early U.S. Open exit Swiatek tames feisty Saville to reach U.S. Open third round

Djokovic eases by Zapata Miralles into U.S. Open third round Stricker stuns Tsitsipas in five-set thriller to reach third round

Gauff downs fellow teen Andreeva to reach U.S. Open third round Flawless Fritz eases past Varillas into US Open third round

1510 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under mostly cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz continues his title defence with a second round match against South Africa's Lloyd Harris and second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Jodie Burrage of Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)