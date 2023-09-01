Left Menu

ASI to launch 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme, new app on September 4

In order to sustain the rich cultural legacy, the heritage sites require time for enhancement of the amenities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 01:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 01:25 IST
The ASI will launch the 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme that seeks to invite corporate stakeholders to enhance amenities at monuments by utilising their CSR funds on September 4, the Culture Ministry said on Thursday.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has 3,696 monuments under protection, which are spread, throughout the country. These monuments not only exhibit the rich cultural heritage of India but also play a significant role in fostering economic growth.

''In order to sustain the rich cultural legacy, the heritage sites require time for enhancement of the amenities. To this end and to further enhance the experience of visitors, ASI will be launching 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme,'' it said in a statement.

The programme is a revamped version of the earlier scheme launched in 2017 and clearly defines the amenities sought for different monuments as per AMASR Act 1958.

Further, a user-friendly mobile app, named 'Indian Heritage' will be launched on the same day, which will showcase the heritage monuments of India. An e-permission portal, with URL www.asipermissionportal.gov.in for obtaining permission for photography, filming and developmental projects on monuments will also be launched.

The portal will fast-track the process for obtaining various permissions and solve operational and logistical bottlenecks involved.

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

