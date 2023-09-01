ASI to launch 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme, new app on September 4

The ASI will launch the 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme that seeks to invite corporate stakeholders to enhance amenities at monuments by utilising their CSR funds on September 4, the Culture Ministry said on Thursday.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has 3,696 monuments under protection, which are spread, throughout the country. These monuments not only exhibit the rich cultural heritage of India but also play a significant role in fostering economic growth.

''In order to sustain the rich cultural legacy, the heritage sites require time for enhancement of the amenities. To this end and to further enhance the experience of visitors, ASI will be launching 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme,'' it said in a statement.

The programme is a revamped version of the earlier scheme launched in 2017 and clearly defines the amenities sought for different monuments as per AMASR Act 1958.

Further, a user-friendly mobile app, named 'Indian Heritage' will be launched on the same day, which will showcase the heritage monuments of India. An e-permission portal, with URL www.asipermissionportal.gov.in for obtaining permission for photography, filming and developmental projects on monuments will also be launched.

The portal will fast-track the process for obtaining various permissions and solve operational and logistical bottlenecks involved.

