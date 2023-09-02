Science News Roundup: Factbox-After Chandrayaan-3: India's upcoming and past space missions; Crashed Russian mission left a crater on the moon, NASA images show and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Factbox-After Chandrayaan-3: India's upcoming and past space missions India is set to launch its next space venture, a mission to study the sun and its effect on space weather, days after the historical landing of its Chandrayaan-3 space craft on the lunar south pole.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Factbox-After Chandrayaan-3: India's upcoming and past space missions
India is set to launch its next space venture, a mission to study the sun and its effect on space weather, days after the historical landing of its Chandrayaan-3 space craft on the lunar south pole. Here are highlights of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) upcoming and past missions:
Crashed Russian mission left a crater on the moon, NASA images show
Russia's failed Luna-25 mission left a 10-metre wide crater on the moon when it crashed last month after a problem preparing for a soft landing on the south pole, according to images released by NASA. Luna-25, Russia's first moon mission in 47 years, failed on Aug. 19 when it spun out of control and crashed into the moon, underscoring the post-Soviet decline of a once mighty space programme.
After the moon, India sets sights on studying the sun with rocket mission
Following up on the success of India's moon landing with the Chandrayaan-3, the country's space agency was set to launch a rocket on Saturday to study the sun. India's first space-based solar probe aims to study solar winds, which can cause disturbance on earth commonly seen as auroras.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- post-Soviet
- first moon
- NASA
- Indian Space Research Organisation's
- Russia
- Russian
ALSO READ
NASA's Perseverance captures Ingenuity Helicopter - its companion on Mars
NASA and SpaceX prep for Crew-7 mission to International Space Station
NASA plans to extract water on the Moon: Here's how
SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study space weather
NASA chief congratulates India & ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon