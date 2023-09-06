Science News Roundup: Europe to decide within weeks on when to restart space launches; Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy reschedules moon rocket launch for Thursday
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Europe to decide within weeks on when to restart space launches European space officials said on Monday they face crucial timing decisions in the coming weeks on the return to flight of Europe's flagship space launchers following a series of delays. 15, the company said.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Europe to decide within weeks on when to restart space launches
European space officials said on Monday they face crucial timing decisions in the coming weeks on the return to flight of Europe's flagship space launchers following a series of delays. The inaugural launch of Europe's new Ariane 6 launcher has been delayed until next year, while the failure of a test on the smaller Vega C has hampered chances of a return to service in 2023 for that rocket after it was grounded in December 2022.
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy reschedules moon rocket launch for Thursday
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Monday it planned to launch its H-IIA rocket carrying a moon lander on Thursday morning, after unfavourable wind conditions led to a postponement last month. The rocket is scheduled to take off from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Tanegashima Space Centre in southern Japan at 8:42 a.m. JST (Wednesday 2342 GMT), with a launch window open until Sept. 15, the company said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Vega C
- Japan
- Europe
- Mitsubishi Heavy
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- JAXA
ALSO READ
North Korea tells Japan of launch plan, a possible 2nd try to put up spy satellite, Japan media say
Japan says North Korean announcement of satellite launch 'extremely regrettable'
Japan to release Fukushima water into ocean starting Aug 24
Japan to start releasing Fukushima plant's treated radioactive water to sea as early as Thursday
Japanese restaurant owners in Hong Kong brace for Fukushima seafood ban