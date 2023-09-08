Science News Roundup: Japan launches 'moon sniper' lunar lander SLIM into space; 'Bizarre' long-legged bird-like dinosaur has scientists enthralled and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Factbox-Horizon project: Which EU science schemes has Britain joined?

Britain on Thursday said it would join the European Union's flagship Horizon science research programme and its Copernicus earth observation programme, but not the Euratom nuclear research initiative. Here are details of the programmes, and the terms on which Britain is - and isn't - engaging with them.

Britain rejoins EU's Horizon science programme in further boost for ties

Britain said on Thursday it would rejoin the European Union's flagship Horizon science research programme, ending a two-year post-Brexit standoff with the EU over science funding. The agreement, which excludes the EU's Euratom nuclear research scheme, signals a further improvement in bilateral relations seven months after a dispute over trade was resolved, and was welcomed by British scientists.

Japan launches 'moon sniper' lunar lander SLIM into space

Japan launched a lunar exploration spacecraft on Thursday aboard a homegrown H-IIA rocket, hoping to become the world's fifth country to land on the moon early next year. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said the rocket took off from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan as planned and successfully released the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM). Unfavourable weather led to three postponements in a week last month.

'Bizarre' long-legged bird-like dinosaur has scientists enthralled

About 148 to 150 million years ago, a strange pheasant-sized and bird-like dinosaur with elongated legs and arms built much like wings inhabited southeastern China, with a puzzling anatomy suggesting it either was a fast runner or lived a lifestyle like a modern wading bird. Scientists said on Wednesday they have unearthed in Fujian Province the fossil of a Jurassic Period dinosaur they named Fujianvenator prodigiosus - a creature that sheds light on a critical evolutionary stage in the origin of birds.

Israeli scientists create model of human embryo without eggs or sperm

Scientists in Israel have created a model of a human embryo from stem cells in the laboratory, without using sperm, eggs or a womb, offering a unique glimpse into the early stages of embryonic development. The model resembles an embryo at day 14, when it acquires internal structures but before it lays down the foundations for body organs, according to the team at Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science.

Japan's 'moon sniper' to test precision landing - and Tokyo's space ambitions

Japan aims to become the fifth country to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface with the launch of a low-cost "moon sniper" on Thursday that will test precision landing technology designed to further Tokyo’s space goals. The launch comes weeks after India became the first country to land on the moon's south pole, sparking an outpouring of national pride and highlighting a new space race that features the private sector.

