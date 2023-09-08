Left Menu

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch 22 Starlink satellites to orbit today | Watch live

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-09-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 11:28 IST
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch 22 Starlink satellites to orbit today | Watch live
Representative Image. Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

SpaceX is gearing up to launch a new batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit on Friday, September 8. The Falcon 9 launch vehicle with 22 Starlink satellites aboard is scheduled to lift off at 7:56 p.m. ET (23:56 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The rocket's first stage booster supporting Friday's Starlink mission has previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and three Starlink missions.

After separating from the second stage, the first stage will return back to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX will provide live coverage of today's Starlink mission launch on X @SpaceX about five minutes prior to liftoff.

For the unversed, Starlink is a constellation of thousands of highly advanced satellites operating in a low orbit around the Earth to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet to users all over the world. With frequent launches, Starlink satellites are constantly updated with the newest technology.

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023