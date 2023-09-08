SpaceX is gearing up to launch a new batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit on Friday, September 8. The Falcon 9 launch vehicle with 22 Starlink satellites aboard is scheduled to lift off at 7:56 p.m. ET (23:56 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The rocket's first stage booster supporting Friday's Starlink mission has previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and three Starlink missions.

After separating from the second stage, the first stage will return back to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX will provide live coverage of today's Starlink mission launch on X @SpaceX about five minutes prior to liftoff.

For the unversed, Starlink is a constellation of thousands of highly advanced satellites operating in a low orbit around the Earth to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet to users all over the world. With frequent launches, Starlink satellites are constantly updated with the newest technology.