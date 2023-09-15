Revolutionising Last-Mile Logistics: Greaves Electric Mobility launches Greaves Eltra - Powering India's Electric Cargo Transformation

Greaves Electric Mobility announces the launch of electric cargo three-wheeler vehicle 'Greaves Eltra'. Taglined 'Everything Extra,' Greaves Eltra redefines last-mile logistics by leveraging cutting-edge technology to cost-effectively meet the growing cargo demand. It offers customers 'Extra' in savings, support, technology, comfort, productivity, performance, and trust. Highlights • 100+ km Range per charge • 140 cu.-ft. Box, • 5-year warranty • Hassle-free Ownership • Geolocation and Geofencing With an enhanced power capability of 9.5 kW at peak performance, Greaves Eltra guarantees optimal efficiency for seamless cargo transportation. Integrating a 10.8 kWh battery pack ensures consistent and dependable journeys, addressing the crucial need for reliability in logistics operations. Capable of covering over 100 kilometres per charge, this vehicle is engineered to optimise delivery routes, reduce downtime, and enhance the overall efficiency of last-mile logistics operations. It also has a spacious factory-fitted delivery box, providing 140 cubic feet of storage capacity. Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Behl, CEO, of the Electric Mobility Business, said, ''Driven by the purpose of democratising smart and sustainable mobility in India, we are proud to announce the launch of Greaves Eltra. With an established ecosystem of aftersales support, spare parts availability, and financing options, of the group, we guarantee a world-class ownership experience to all our customers. With India's last-mile delivery sector growing exponentially with rising urban consumers, Eltra is well-suited for large and small businesses. Greaves Eltra is our promise of a smarter and more sustainable future.'' Greaves Eltra stands on five pillars: Performance, Technology, Savings, Earnings, and Trust. With India's booming last-mile delivery sector, Eltra suits both large and small businesses, promising a smarter, more sustainable future. It draws inspiration from the contemporary hues of India's space, including Aqua Blue, Neon Green, Martian Orange, and Lunar White. These vibrant and aspirational colours will set the vehicle apart as it navigates the bustling streets of India's cities. The 6.2'' digital cluster of the vehicle with Bluetooth and Navigation and technology integration capabilities makes it a smart choice for business owners as they can track their vehicle status while optimising their fleet. Greaves Eltra showcases its urban capability with an impressive 12-degree gradeability, effortlessly handling inclines and hilly city pathways. It also delivers a robust torque of 49 Nm, contributing to a smooth and efficient ride experience. This design element aligns with the demand for convenience, enabling efficient loading and unloading of goods and packages. Its electrical components are waterproof and dustproof, ensuring reliability in all weather conditions. The all-new Greaves Eltra also boosts tech features like geolocation and geofencing, vehicle and driver performance management, end-to-end fleet management, and remote diagnostics. With the ever-increasing demand for efficient and eco-friendly transportation options, Eltra addresses a crucial need in the market. It exemplifies our commitment to engineering excellence, sustainability, and meeting the evolving demands of the modern logistics industry. The L5 industry has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels and is expected to grow. One must note that every one of the five L5 cargo vehicles sold in India today is electric.

Greaves Eltra, manufactured by one of the subsidiaries of Greaves Electric Mobiliy at its manufacturing location in Hyderabad, will be available throughout India via Greaves Electric Mobility's nationwide network. This ensures a seamless customer experience with exceptional post-sales support, demonstrating our commitment to serving every part of the country. About Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited: Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), is a leading player in Electric Vehicle (EV) technology in India. With comprehensive support from GCL's EV ecosystem, GEMPL has been designing and manufacturing electric vehicles for over 13 years and has established a strong presence in the electric 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler segments. In the electric 2-wheeler segment, the 'Ampere' brand is a fast-growing e-scooter brand with a strong presence in both B2C and B2B segments. Furthermore, MLR Auto Limited, a subsidiary of Greaves Electric Mobility Private and associate company, Bestway Agencies Private Limited, are rapidly expanding businesses in the electric 3-wheeler segment. With a strong base of over 2.3 lakh satisfied customers, GEMPL is committed to creating an affordable and sustainable ecosystem that provides the country with uninterrupted, clean, and last-mile mobility solutions.

