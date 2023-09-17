Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; Soyuz spacecraft with US astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts docks at ISS

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October

India is set to conduct a key test in its ambitious crewed space mission Gaganyaan as early as next month, the project director of the mission R. Hutton told Reuters. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently training four astronauts and looking to expand the cohort as it aims for more future manned missions, Hutton said.

Soyuz spacecraft with US astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts docks at ISS

A Russian spacecraft blasted off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome on Friday carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut to join the crew of the International Space Station (ISS), live TV images showed. At 1853 GMT the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft with American Loral O'Hara and Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub on board docked at the ISS, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said.

(With inputs from agencies.)