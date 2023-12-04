OnePlus Open gets November 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update, labelled OxygenOS 13.2.0.201/202, to the OnePlus Open in India (IN), Europe (EU) and the North America (NA) region.

This build integrates the November 2023 Android security patch and a couple of improvements and bug fixes. Below is the full update changelog for OnePlus Open OxygenOS 13.2.0.201/202:

System

Improves system stability.

Improves system performance.

Fixes an issue that might cause the screen to go black when you view some images.

Integrates the November 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

Improves the stability of network connections.

Camera

You can now set a specific exposure value in Photo mode.

As always, this build is rolling out in a staged manner and will reach a small percentage of users today. A broader rollout will commence in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

Build

IN: CPH2551_13.2.0.201(EX01)

EU/NA: CPH2551_13.2.0.202(EX01)

OnePlus Open: Specifications

The OnePlus Open is a foldable smartphone launched globally in October 2023. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and sports a 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the boasts a triple rear camera setup (48+64+48MP) and a 20MP selfie camera on the front.

OnePlus Open is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery and supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.