OnePlus Open gets November 2023 Android security patch
OnePlus is rolling out a new software update, labelled OxygenOS 13.2.0.201/202, to the OnePlus Open in India (IN), Europe (EU) and the North America (NA) region.
This build integrates the November 2023 Android security patch and a couple of improvements and bug fixes. Below is the full update changelog for OnePlus Open OxygenOS 13.2.0.201/202:
System
- Improves system stability.
- Improves system performance.
- Fixes an issue that might cause the screen to go black when you view some images.
- Integrates the November 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.
Communication
- Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.
- Improves the stability of network connections.
Camera
- You can now set a specific exposure value in Photo mode.
As always, this build is rolling out in a staged manner and will reach a small percentage of users today. A broader rollout will commence in a few days if no critical bugs are found.
Build
- IN: CPH2551_13.2.0.201(EX01)
- EU/NA: CPH2551_13.2.0.202(EX01)
OnePlus Open: Specifications
The OnePlus Open is a foldable smartphone launched globally in October 2023. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and sports a 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the boasts a triple rear camera setup (48+64+48MP) and a 20MP selfie camera on the front.
OnePlus Open is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery and supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
