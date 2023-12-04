Left Menu

OnePlus Open gets November 2023 Android security patch

Updated: 04-12-2023 10:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 10:30 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus is rolling out a new software update, labelled OxygenOS 13.2.0.201/202, to the OnePlus Open in India (IN), Europe (EU) and the North America (NA) region.

This build integrates the November 2023 Android security patch and a couple of improvements and bug fixes. Below is the full update changelog for OnePlus Open OxygenOS 13.2.0.201/202:

System

  • Improves system stability.
  • Improves system performance.
  • Fixes an issue that might cause the screen to go black when you view some images.
  • Integrates the November 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

  • Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.
  • Improves the stability of network connections.

Camera

  • You can now set a specific exposure value in Photo mode.

As always, this build is rolling out in a staged manner and will reach a small percentage of users today. A broader rollout will commence in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

Build

  • IN: CPH2551_13.2.0.201(EX01)
  • EU/NA: CPH2551_13.2.0.202(EX01)

OnePlus Open: Specifications

The OnePlus Open is a foldable smartphone launched globally in October 2023. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and sports a 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the boasts a triple rear camera setup (48+64+48MP) and a 20MP selfie camera on the front.

OnePlus Open is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery and supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

