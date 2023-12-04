Left Menu

China stocks extend fall on growth headwinds; WuXi Bio shares slump

** The company on Monday said it expects to see lower revenue growth from development as its 2023 goal was overtly bullish to add 120 projects despite the downturn, and COVID-related revenue declined faster than expected. ** Hang Seng Healthcare Index lost 5% while healthcare companies listed in China A-shares fell 1.8%, following the WuXi Biologics announcement.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-12-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 10:36 IST
China stocks extend fall on growth headwinds; WuXi Bio shares slump
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses on Monday as economic data pointed to a slowdown in growth momentum, while a plunge in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc shares on its disappointing forecast further dragged the markets down.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index dipped 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was largely flat. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.6%, hovering around the lowest level in more than a year.

** China's pharma tech giant WuXi Biologics shares were suspended from trading in Hong Kong after it fell over 23%. ** The company on Monday said it expects to see lower revenue growth from development as its 2023 goal was overtly bullish to add 120 projects despite the downturn, and COVID-related revenue declined faster than expected.

** Hang Seng Healthcare Index lost 5% while healthcare companies listed in China A-shares fell 1.8%, following the WuXi Biologics announcement. ** Investor sentiment continues to be weighed by China's challenging growth environment reflected in the recent economic data.

** Mixed factory activity data for China in November suggests more stimulus will be needed to shore up economic growth ** Barclays analysts think the moderating manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and contracting services PMI, along with November high frequency data point to the fragility of the recovery as well as a faster deceleration of growth momentum in November.

** "We expect GDP growth to moderate to 2.8% on quarter in Q4, versus 5.6% in Q3, despite the year-end fiscal stimulus," they said. ** Meanwhile on property sector, a hearing into a liquidation petition against China Evergrande Group was adjourned in a Hong Kong court to next month, with the judge asking the embattled developer to hold discussions with relevant authorities on debt restructuring terms.

** Property stocks led the decline in China A-shares, down 2.3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023