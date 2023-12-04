Left Menu

Nicaragua recalls ambassador to Argentina after Milei criticism

(Updates with additional detail) Dec 4 (Reuters) - Nicaragua on Monday recalled its ambassador to Argentina ahead of the inauguration of radical right-wing libertarian Javier Milei as the South American country's next president following his criticism of the Nicaraguan government.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 23:42 IST
Nicaragua recalls ambassador to Argentina after Milei criticism

(Updates with additional detail) Dec 4 (Reuters) -

Nicaragua on Monday recalled its ambassador to Argentina ahead of the inauguration of radical right-wing libertarian Javier Milei as the South American country's next president following his criticism of the Nicaraguan government. Milei is set to take office on Dec. 10. In the lead-up to his November election win, Milei said Argentina would not do business with "dictators" or "communists," and that he would withdraw its ambassador to Nicaragua, among others.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo had initially congratulated Milei on the win, but Nicaragua's foreign ministry said the withdrawal of its ambassador comes "in the face of repeated declarations and comments" from the incoming Argentine government. Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla, has been increasingly isolated internationally since he launched a violent crackdown on dissent after protests against him erupted in 2018.

The president said he was forced to act, arguing that adversaries were attempting to oust him in a coup. Since his election, Milei has

softened his tone with some of the countries he had criticized on the campaign trail, including China and Brazil.

A representative for Milei did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023