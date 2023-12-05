Left Menu

Telecommunications cut off in Gaza strip - Palestinian Paltel says

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 00:02 IST
Telecommunication services were cut off in the Gaza strip after it was repaired, the Palestinian telecoms company Paltel said in a statement on Monday.

"We regret to announce the complete cessation of the communications and Internet services with the Gaza strip, as the main paths that were previously reconnected were disconnected again," it said.

(Reporting By Ali Sawafta; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Mark Porter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

