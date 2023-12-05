Telecommunications cut off in Gaza strip - Palestinian Paltel says
Telecommunication services were cut off in the Gaza strip after it was repaired, the Palestinian telecoms company Paltel said in a statement on Monday.
"We regret to announce the complete cessation of the communications and Internet services with the Gaza strip, as the main paths that were previously reconnected were disconnected again," it said.
