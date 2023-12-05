Science News Roundup: Scientists launch research effort at COP28 for Congo rainforest; China's LandSpace readies satellite launch with methane rocket

Left Menu

The Science Panel for the Congo Basin, backed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, aims to issue a report in 2025 that offers the most detailed scientific assessment to date about the Congo Basin. China's LandSpace readies satellite launch with methane rocket Beijing-based LandSpace Technology, one of China's private space companies, is preparing to launch a satellite payload to orbit in the first commercial test of its rocket powered by liquid fuel using methane and oxygen.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists launch research effort at COP28 for Congo rainforest

Hundreds of scientists at the United Nations COP28 climate summit on Sunday launched a research coalition aimed at correcting a historic lack of information about the Congo River basin and its rainforest, the second largest in the world. The Science Panel for the Congo Basin, backed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, aims to issue a report in 2025 that offers the most detailed scientific assessment to date about the Congo Basin.

China's LandSpace readies satellite launch with methane rocket

Beijing-based LandSpace Technology, one of China's private space companies, is preparing to launch a satellite payload to orbit in the first commercial test of its rocket powered by liquid fuel using methane and oxygen. Investors and rocket developers have said methane could offer a way to help slash costs and support reusable rockets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

