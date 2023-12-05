Apple seeks exemption for legacy iPhones from mandatory uniform charging port rule

Smart devices maker Apple has sought exemption for some of the old iPhone models that are being sold in India from the mandatory shift to uniform charging port rule, according to industry sources.

According to sources, Apple has shifted to USB C-type charging port from iPhone 15 onwards but the company representative has shared that it will be difficult to change the design of some of the old iPhone models that are being made in India.

''Apple has no issue in shifting to a uniform charging port. It has already introduced Type C charging port in iPhone 15. However, Apple representatives have asked for exemption for some of the old iPhones that are being made in India as it will be difficult for the company to change the design of legacy devices,'' the source, who did not wish to be identified, said.

An email query sent to Apple elicited no immediate reply.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has floated a proposal to roll out a uniform charging port for all electronic devices in the interest of consumers and reduce e-waste in line with LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP-26.

When contacted, industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said the industry is completely aligned with the government of India in implementing a Uniform Charging Port regulation in India to reduce e-waste and promote ease of living for consumers.

''The mobile phone industry has already adopted the Type-C USB port for charging and 100 per cent of the new models launched and sold in India are with Type-C. We are working with the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) for a smoother transition of all the notified products like mobile phones, laptops, and tablets, which will be covered under the regulation,'' Mohindroo said.

The government has put the rules in place by June 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)