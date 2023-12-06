Google upgrades search results page in Chat

Google is introducing a redesigned search results page to help you find the right message, file, or space in Chat on mobile and the web. With the latest update, Chat will now highlight matching keywords in search results and show clear demarcation between results for easier browsing. The highlighted keywords could be an exact match to your search query or terms that are related to your search query.

Search results are based on the exact query, as well as any additional queries that might have been triggered (secondary query, synonyms, spell corrections, etc).

"This update improves content discoverability by making it easier for you to browse and locate search results quickly in Chat," Google said.

The upgraded search results page in Google Chat is available now for all users on the web and mobile.

Meanwhile, Google is rolling out a new feature to Smart Compose that helps you easily solve simple math equations. When you type a math equation that ends with "=" into your document, presentation, spreadsheet comments, or drawing, solutions will appear as grey text suggestions.

The new experience in Smart Compose will be gradually available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Essentials Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits.

This new feature will increase productivity and accuracy when solving math equations across Workspace, Google said.

End users can disable the feature by opening a file, clicking Tools > Preferences > deselect "Show Smart Compose suggestions".