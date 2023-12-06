Saudi Arabia's stc taps Nokia to roll out 5G slicing services

Saudi Arabian operator stc has selected Nokia to deliver 5G slicing services and strengthen its network monetization efforts. Nokia Digital Operations’ Orchestration software will help the operator roll out 5G slicing services to meet and customize its customers’ increasingly diverse and specific network needs.

Commenting on this expanded partnership, Samar Mittal, VP, Cloud and Network Services (CNS), Global Business Center (GBC) at Nokia MEA, said, "We are excited to further build on the Nokia-stc partnership. This agreement enables stc to capitalize on new 5G business opportunities with premium, automated network slicing services that deliver an enhanced and on-demand customer experience, with all the requirements for scale and SLA fulfilment."

Nokia said its Orchestration Center software automates the creation and lifecycle management of end-to-end 5G slicing at scale and speed for personalized connectivity services for enterprises and consumers.

The deal will add value in realizing the operator's DARE strategy (Digitize, Accelerate performance, Reinvent experience, and Expand scale and scope).

Nokia Orchestration Center in stc will provide:

a single, multi-tenanted platform for onboarding customers

orchestrating the design and deployment of multi-vendor services

delivering against business-specific Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Anwar Al-Subhi, GM Cloud Infrastructure, at stc said, "Providing new 5G slicing services and technology openness go hand in hand for stc, so we’re pleased that Nokia has these capabilities that will provide our customers with specific network experiences, while giving us fresh automaton and operational efficiency benefits."