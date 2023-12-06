Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp, Ather collaborate for EV charging network

This fastest-growing network utilises the government approved connector-standard, thus ensuring current and future customers will be able to use and charge their vehicles without any hassles in the future too, Hero MotoCorp Chief Business Officer Emerging Mobility BU Swadesh Srivastava said.Ather Energy Co-founder and CTO Swapnil Jain termed the collaboration a massive win for Indian OEMs to collaborate on scaling up charging infrastructure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 13:50 IST
Hero MotoCorp, Ather collaborate for EV charging network
  • Country:
  • India

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Ather Energy for an interoperable fast-charging network for two- wheelers in the country.

Through the collaboration, EV users will be able to seamlessly use both VIDA and AtherGrids across the country.

The combined network will cover 100 cities with over 1,900 fast charging points, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

''This largest charging network in the country will go a long way in providing a seamless & convenient ownership experience to customers. This fastest-growing network utilises the government approved connector-standard, thus ensuring current and future customers will be able to use and charge their vehicles without any hassles in the future too,'' Hero MotoCorp Chief Business Officer (Emerging Mobility BU) Swadesh Srivastava said.

Ather Energy Co-founder and CTO Swapnil Jain termed the collaboration a massive win for Indian OEMs to collaborate on scaling up charging infrastructure. This partnership will pave the way for consumers to access an extensive network of charging stations across the country, alleviating range anxiety, he added.

''With this interoperability we are already demonstrating how it is beneficial for all OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to be on one standard. We believe that public charging infrastructure for two-wheelers is now set for a collaborative expansion,'' Jain noted.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently approved Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS), India's first-ever indigenously developed AC and DC Combined Charging connector standard for light electric vehicles.

The Hero-Ather combined network, which utilises the approved charging system, will be the largest EV charging ecosystem in the country. Hero MotoCorp has around 35 per stake in Ather Energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023