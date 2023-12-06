Nokia and Orange complete record 800Gbps per wavelength transmission over 6,600km Dunant transatlantic route

Nokia and Orange have completed a record 800Gbps per wavelength transmission over the latter's award-winning 6,600km Dunant transatlantic route, validating the operator's ability to increase its existing optical network capacity to support end-to-end 400GE and 800GE transport services over its entire network

The trial leveraged the Nokia 6th-generation super-coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE-6) productized in the Nokia 1830 Photonic Services Interconnect – Modular (PSI-M).

"We are very pleased with the success of Nokia's high-performance PSE-6s in this trial and delighted to continue to work with Orange in support of their network upgrade plans. As data volumes grow unabated worldwide, innovation in optical networks is critical to stay far ahead of the curve. The PSE-6 super-coherent optics supercharge the Nokia optical portfolio, delivering massive network scale and service reach while ensuring sustainable growth with power efficiency," said James Watt, Head of the Optical Networks Division at Nokia.

The Orange Dunant transatlantic subsea cable is a unique hybrid, terrestrial and subsea connectivity solution for wholesale customers. The trial demonstrated error-free performance at 800Gbps over a 6,600km link between the cable landing stations at Virginia Beach, U.S.A. and St Hilaire de Riez, France, compared to 400G in 2021.

In addition, during this trial, Nokia and Orange also demonstrated 700Gbps over a total link distance of 7,345km from Virginia Beach to Paris, compared to 300G also in 2021.

"This trial demonstrates Orange's commitment to supporting ever-greater network scale and new high-bandwidth services across our existing global network, which combined with our subsea networks truly powers global connectivity for our customers. We are pleased to be the first operator to validate Nokia's latest generation of super coherent optics in a subsea application as an important enabler to our constant need for network upgrades, with high spectral efficiency, sustainability and operational deployment flexibility," said Jean-Louis Le Roux, Vice President International Networks at Orange.