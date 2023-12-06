Bard getting biggest upgrade yet with Google's most capable AI model 'Gemini'

Google today introduced Gemini, its largest and most capable AI model with the capability to generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across and combine different types of information. Optimized for three different sizes, Ultra, Pro and Nano, Gemini has the flexibility to run on everything from data centers to mobile devices. It is coming to Bard in its biggest upgrade yet.

Initially, Bard will use a fine-tuned version of Gemini Pro in English for more advanced reasoning, planning, understanding and more. Starting today, you can use Bard with Gemini Pro for text-based prompts, with support for other modalities coming soon. It will be available in English in more than170 countries and territories, with support for more languages and places coming in the near future.

And early next year, Gemini Ultra will come to a new Bard Advanced experience. It is designed for highly complex tasks and to quickly understand and act on different types of information including text, images, audio, video and code.

As for Gemini Nano, it is Google's most efficient AI model built for on-device tasks. It now powers Summarize in the Recorder app and Smart Reply in Gboard as a developer preview on Pixel 8 Pro.

"With Gemini, we're one step closer to our vision of making Bard the best AI collaborator in the world. We're excited to keep bringing the latest advancements into Bard, and to see how you use it to create, learn and explore," Google wrote in a post.