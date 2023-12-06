Mexico Q1 inflation data key for monpol decisions, cenbanker Heath says

Mexico's first-quarter inflation data, particularly January's inflation data, will be key for the country's central bank's upcoming monetary policy decisions, board member Jonathan Heath said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Heath, in an interview with local newspaper Reforma, said challenges lie ahead in the fight to lower inflation, which remains above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

