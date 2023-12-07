Left Menu

Meta to start fully encrypting messages on Facebook and Instagram -WSJ

Meta Platforms will start fully encrypting messages on Facebook and Instagram by default, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The social-media giant this week will begin automatically shifting Facebook users to end-to-end encryption for their messages, rolling out the change over the course of weeks, the WSJ reported.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 07:01 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 07:01 IST
Meta to start fully encrypting messages on Facebook and Instagram -WSJ

Meta Platforms will start fully encrypting messages on Facebook and Instagram by default, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The social-media giant this week will begin automatically shifting Facebook users to end-to-end encryption for their messages, rolling out the change over the course of weeks, the WSJ reported. Direct messages on Instagram also will shift to such encryption by default somewhat later, likely in the New Year, the report said.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the report. The change means that Facebook and Instagram users would not have to turn on the encryption feature, which allows a message to be read only by the sender and its recipients.

Meta, whose WhatsApp platform already encrypts messages, has said encryption can help keep users safe from hackers, fraudsters and criminals. End-to-end encryption has been a bone of contention between companies and governments. The British government

had urged Meta back in September not to roll out encryption on Instagram and Facebook Messenger without safety measures to protect children from sexual abuse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023