You can now set client-side encryption as default mode for new emails, events, and files

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google Workspace admins can now set client-side encryption (CSE) to be on by default for new Gmail messages, Calendar events, newly created Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files and newly uploaded Google Drive files. This feature will be available on the web initially, with support coming for mobile apps in the future.

"Admins can set client-side encryption as default on for users in Organizational Units (OUs) that regularly handle sensitive data requiring additional encryption. This allows organizations the flexibility to meet their compliance and regulatory requirements and reduce the burden on change management programs," Google said.

Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data by default at rest and in transit between its facilities for all services. CSE goes beyond this, giving organizations authoritative control and privacy as the sole owner of private encryption keys and the identity provider of the encryption keys. This additional control gives organizations higher confidence that any third party, including Google and foreign governments, cannot access their confidential data.

"Users can continue to collaborate across their preferred apps in Workspace while IT and compliance teams can ensure that sensitive data stays compliant with regulations," Google wrote in a post.

Google Workspace Assured Controls is available as an add-on to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus customers only.

