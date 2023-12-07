Left Menu

Cricket-Rain washes out second day of Bangladesh v NZ test in Mirpur

Unrelenting rain prompted match officials to call off the entire second day's play in the second test between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Thursday.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 07-12-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 14:05 IST
Cricket-Rain washes out second day of Bangladesh v NZ test in Mirpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Unrelenting rain prompted match officials to call off the entire second day's play in the second test between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Thursday. Umpires waited until 2 p.m. (0800 GMT) before deciding play would not be possible at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh were all out for 172 but snatched control of the contest by reducing New Zealand to 55-5 as 15 wickets tumbled on Wednesday. Daryl Mitchell (12) and Glenn Phillips (five) will have a massive rebuilding job ahead of them when play resumes on Friday with better weather forecast for the remainder of the match.

New Zealand trail by 117 runs and their frontline batters have looked all at sea against Bangladesh's spin-heavy attack on a turning track. A depleted Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto in the absence of the injured Shakib Al Hasan, won the opening test in Sylhet by 150 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023