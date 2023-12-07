Anupam Rasayan India registers wholly-owned subsidiary in Japan

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 14:13 IST
Specialty chemicals manufacturer Anupam Rasayan India on Thursday said it has registered a wholly-owned subsidiary Anupam Japan GK in Tokyo.

Anupam Japan GK will trade in various chemicals, including those for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, petrochemicals, personal care, polymers and batteries, complementing Anupam Rasayan India's core business line for synergistic market expansion, the company said in a statement.

''Our further expansion into the Japanese market is a testament to our commitment to global excellence. Japan holds immense strategic importance, and with Anupam Japan GK, we aim to not only contribute significantly to the Japanese chemical industry but also foster enduring partnerships.

''This marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we are poised for robust growth and collaboration on the global stage,'' Anupam Rasayan India CEO Gopal Agrawal said. The Japan entity is yet to commence its business operations under the registered name, reflecting a strategic move to tap into the vibrant Japanese market, the statement noted.

