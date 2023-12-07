Left Menu

Ducati to hike prices of select models from January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:45 IST
Ducati to hike prices of select models from January
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday said it will hike prices of select models from January 1, 2024.

The updated prices will come into effect across selected models and variants of the bikes and will be applicable on all official company dealerships in the country, the company said in a statement.

''Due to an increase in operational and other costs related to production, this price correction will be introduced across the product range while maintaining the brand's luxury positioning in the premium motorcycle segment,'' Ducati India MD Bipul Chandra said. Ducati sells models like Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, DesertX Rally, Multistrada V4 RS and the Hypermotard 698 Mono in India.

