Left Menu

Kotak arm invests Rs 375 cr in agro chemimal co Cropnosys

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:01 IST
Kotak arm invests Rs 375 cr in agro chemimal co Cropnosys
  • Country:
  • India

A Kotak Mahindra Bank arm on Thursday announced a Rs 375 crore investment in Cropnosys for the agrochem company's business expansion.

The investment by Kotak Strategic Situations Fund will be used by the company to scale up manufacturing capabilities and bolstering product suite, a statement said.

Cropnosys focuses on niche high-value technicals in the agrochem space and has long-standing relationships with the global agrochemical formulators, the statement said, adding that it has carved a space for its cost competitiveness and quality.

KSSF's partner Rahul Shah said the partnership will help Cropnosys in the next phase of growth.

''India has emerged as the leading exporter of agrochemicals globally on the back of its strong manufacturing ecosystem, proven track record and cost competitiveness," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023