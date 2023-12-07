India successfully conducts training launch of short-range ballistic missile Agni-1

India on Thursday successfully conducted the training launch of short-range ballistic missile 'Agni-1 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha coast, a defence official said.

''Agni-1 is a proven very high precision missile system. The user training launch, carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, successfully validated all operational and technical parameters," said the official.

Thursday's performance was validated using data obtained by many tracking systems, including radar, telemetry and electro-optical systems, the official said.

These systems were deployed at different locations along the flight path, including two down-range ships at the terminal point, and covered the entire trajectory.

The missile was successfully test-fired last time on June 1 from the same base.

In October last year, India successfully test-fired 'Agni Prime' - a new generation of ballistic missiles - from off the coast of Odisha. The Agni series of missiles are the mainstay of India's nuclear delivery options.

