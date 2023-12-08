More than 10 million people have signed up for X in December, CEO says
Musk cursed advertisers that fled the platform after he agreed with a user who falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people. A report from watchdog group Media Matters found ads from major companies next to X posts that supported Nazism.
More than 10 million people have signed up for X in December, X CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a post on the social media platform on Thursday.
This comes as the company, formerly known as Twitter, risks losing as much $75 million in advertising revenue by the end of the year as major brands pause their marketing campaigns on the platform, according to the New York Times. X, which does not regularly release user data, could not immediately be reached for comment on how the December sign-ups compared to average or why Yaccarino disclosed the figure. Billionaire owner Elon Musk said in July the site had
540 million monthly users .
Several companies, including Apple, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment, Paramount Global, and IBM said in November they were pausing their advertisements on X. Musk cursed advertisers that
fled the platform after he agreed with a user who falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people.
A report from watchdog group Media Matters found ads from major companies next to X posts that supported Nazism. The platform filed a lawsuit
in late November against Media Matters accusing it of defamation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: China grapples with respiratory illness spike, WHO says no unusual pathogen found; Novo Nordisk invests $2.3 billion in France to boost obesity drug production and more
China grapples with respiratory illness spike; WHO says no unusual pathogen found
China grapples with respiratory illness spike, WHO says no unusual pathogen found
Hospitals in Beijing, northern China grapple with rise in respiratory illnesses among children: Report
iPhone warning notifications to MPs: Apple team from US likely to meet CERT-In officials this month