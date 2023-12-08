India achieved in a few years with technology what took others a generation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said India is looking to take a giant leap in Artificial Intelligence to empower its citizens and asserted that it won't be an exaggeration to say the country achieved in a few years with technology what took others a generation.

In a LinkedIn post inviting people to the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit 2023, which he described as a fascinating programme celebrating strides in AI and innovation, the prime minister said India is poised to be an active contributor to the evolution of AI as the world leaps into a not-so-distant future.

India is one of the youngest nations with a vibrant start-up ecosystem and a talented workforce, he said, adding that it offers solutions that are scalable, secure, affordable, sustainable, and replicable on a global scale. India's Digital Public Infrastructure initiative is a prime example of such pioneering efforts, Modi said.

''In the last nine to 10 years, India and its citizens have leap-frogged with the help of technology. It won't be an exaggeration to say that India achieved, in a matter of few years, what took other countries a generation,'' he said.

This was possible through the fast-paced penetration of mobiles along with internet connectivity and scalable models for digital inclusion, Modi added.

''Similarly, in the field of AI, India is looking to take a giant leap to empower its citizens. Be it serving citizens in their language or making education easier and personalised.'' The prime minister spoke about the goals of making healthcare more accessible and making agriculture more informed and added that India is using AI for various productive purposes.

The world today is witnessing that when India grows, it does so to ensure an equitable and inclusive model of growth, Modi said.

''When India innovates, it does so to ensure that no one is left behind. When India leads, it does so to ensure that it can take everyone along towards the goal of the greater good,'' he said.

With the same spirit in the realm of AI, India's approach has been to enable a universal understanding and a conducive environment, steering the use of AI towards the betterment of humanity, Modi added.

Noting that the world is living in a very interesting time, Modi said decades of fast-paced innovation and the power of human endeavour have brought to life what was once considered to be only in the realm of imagination.

In this whirlwind of rapid advancement, AI is one area where its applications are expanding at an exponential rate, he said, adding this revolutionary technology is now in the hands of a new generation -- young and brilliant minds who are swiftly enriching its vast potential.

The prime minister said forums such as the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), of which India is a co-founder, are crucial. The GPAI brings along 28 member nations and the EU as its members to guide the responsible development and use of AI.

Since its inception in June 2020, India has made significant contributions to GPAI, actively engaging in various initiatives to foster the development, deployment, and adoption of open, safe, secure, and accountable artificial intelligence, the prime minister said.

''India's election to this Council in November 2022 reflects its dedication to Safe and Trusted AI. As the Lead Chair of the GPAI, India reaffirms its commitment to harnessing technology, particularly AI, for the welfare of people, ensuring that nations of the Global South are not the last to reap its benefits,'' he said.

Asserting that India is dedicated to clearing the path for a regulatory framework that ensures safe and trusted AI, Modi said it will bring all nations together for widespread and enduring implementation.

The summit will have many interesting sessions, including the AI Expo, which will have 150 startups showcasing their strengths, he added.

