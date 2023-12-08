Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Magnetic surgical robot makes international debut in Chile hospital

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Magnetic surgical robot makes international debut in Chile hospital

A robot that uses powerful magnets to perform less invasive and more efficient surgeries completed its first international procedure, a gallbladder removal, at a public hospital in Chile this week, according to the company that developed the technology. The MARS surgical platform at the Luis Tisne hospital in Santiago allows surgeons to "attach a small magnet to organs, like the liver, and use robotic arms with high powered magnets on the patient’s belly to manipulate organs out of the way," according to Levita Magnetics, the California-based start-up that created robot.

