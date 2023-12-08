AMD's latest AI solutions for data centres generate good interest

By Kumar Dipankar San Jose (California), Dec 8 (PTI) Chipmaker AMD's latest product Instinct MI300 Series Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerators is generating good demand from data centre operators.

The Santa Clara-based semiconductor company on Wednesday introduced multiple new products, including the AMD Instinct MI300 Series data centre AI accelerators, ROCm 6 open software stack with new features supporting large language models (LLMs) and Ryzen 8040 Series processors with Ryzen AI. The largest data centre infrastructure providers, including Dell, have announced plans to integrate AMD Instinct MI300 accelerators across their product portfolios.

During the launch, Microsoft informed how it is deploying the product to power the new Azure ND MI300x v5 Virtual Machine (VM) series optimised for AI workloads. Another player Meta expressed that the company is adding Instinct MI300X accelerators to its data in combination with ROCm 6 to power AI inferencing workloads.

Dell announced the integration of the new solution with their PowerEdge XE9680 server solution to deliver groundbreaking performance for generative AI workloads in a modular and scalable format for customers. At the same time, HPE announced plans to bring AMD Instinct MI300 accelerators to its enterprise and HPC offerings. ''AI is the future of computing and AMD is uniquely positioned to power the end-to-end infrastructure that will define this AI era, from massive cloud installations to enterprise clusters and AI-enabled intelligent embedded devices and PCs,'' AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su had said.

The company is witnessing a strong demand for new Instinct MI300 GPUs. These are the highest-performance accelerators in the world for generative AI, she noted.

Talking about the potential growth in the AI space, she said the market is expected to grow at a cumulative annual growth rate of 70 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)